Hotel-made Idlis Expose Yeddyurappa's Gimmick at Dalit Household

Bengaluru: Karnataka state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa landed in trouble after eating restaurant-made idlis at the house of a Dalit family in Tumakuru district of Karnataka.

In his complaint, D Venkatesh of Mandya, has accused the former chief minister of practising untouchability after it was discovered that the breakfast Yeddyurappa had at a Dalit household in Chitradurga district on Friday was bought beforehand from a restaurant.

Yeddyurappa’s Dalit outreach was also attended by BJP leader KS Eshwarappa.

The BJP came to the former CM’s defence on Monday with party leader S Prakash saying the issue was being blown out of proportion. “We have done a lot for Dalit upliftment. This is a political witch-hunt.”

The BJP’s state media in-charge Dagge Shivaprakash, however, admitted that the food was bought from a hotel. “As Yeddyurappa liked idli and vada, it was brought from a hotel. He also ate pulav that was prepared at the Dalit’s home,” Shivaprakash told The New Indian Express.

On the offensive, Congress leader, Priyank Kharge said, “No politician should go to the family of Dalits and do this kind of a gimmick. If anyone is serious about upliftment of Dalits, they should make policies for it.