How Did Your Nephew Buy Rs 100-cr Bungalow, BJP Asks Mamata
File image of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Reuters)
Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal on Thursday alleged that the assets of many Trinamool Congress leaders and their family members are disproportionate to their known sources of income and picked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew for special mention.
“TMC government has always said they are not corrupt. I would, however, like to ask the Chief Minister how her nephew Abhishek Banerjee gets to afford a bungalow for Rs 100 crore,” said BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.
Mamata dares BJP to send one TMC leader to jail
Meanwhile, in a separate development, Mamata hit back at the saffron party’s comments on leaders to be jailed for the Saradha and Narada scams and challenged the BJP to send one leader of TMC to jail.
“If they do it, people will send lakhs of BJP workers behind bars,” she said, addressing a public meet in English Bazar in Malda.
Her statement comes after Vijayvargiya said that TMC leaders were all going to be behind bars soon on corruption charges.
Mamata also accused the saffron party of spreading lies on the ban on Saraswati Puja in Bengal. “They are a party full of rioters. They have questioned my gender, and my religion. Religion and gender are not above the country for me,” said the Chief Minister, adding that she performs Kali Puja with the same enthusiasm as she celebrates Eid.
The Chief Minister’s criticism has not gone well with the saffron party, which called it a stunt to ‘garner minority votes in the state’.
“Other than appeasement politics, they have sucked the blood of poor people through corruption. All of them will go to jail. BJP is a democratic party, TMC is not. We are not afraid of going to jail for the right cause,” he said, adding that Mamata was only keen on power, and not governance.
