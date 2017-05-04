How Did Your Nephew Buy Rs 100-cr Bungalow, BJP Asks Mamata

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal on Thursday alleged that the assets of many Trinamool Congress leaders and their family members are disproportionate to their known sources of income and picked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew for special mention.

“TMC government has always said they are not corrupt. I would, however, like to ask the Chief Minister how her nephew Abhishek Banerjee gets to afford a bungalow for Rs 100 crore,” said BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

“Once we make Banerjee’s documents public, we will release property documents of TMC Vice-President Mukul Roy and minister Subhendu Adhikary. We want to see how the CM reacts to that,” he added. Roy and Adhikary are both named in the chargesheet that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed in the Narada case.

Mamata dares BJP to send one TMC leader to jail

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Mamata hit back at the saffron party’s comments on leaders to be jailed for the Saradha and Narada scams and challenged the BJP to send one leader of TMC to jail.

“If they do it, people will send lakhs of BJP workers behind bars,” she said, addressing a public meet in English Bazar in Malda.

“For the last two days, a BJP leader has been claiming that all TMC leaders will be in jail. I’d like to ask him what authority he is to make such statements. Politics of violence and threat will not work for India,” she added.

Her statement comes after Vijayvargiya said that TMC leaders were all going to be behind bars soon on corruption charges.

Mamata also accused the saffron party of spreading lies on the ban on Saraswati Puja in Bengal. “They are a party full of rioters. They have questioned my gender, and my religion. Religion and gender are not above the country for me,” said the Chief Minister, adding that she performs Kali Puja with the same enthusiasm as she celebrates Eid.

The Chief Minister’s criticism has not gone well with the saffron party, which called it a stunt to ‘garner minority votes in the state’.

“I saw a poster of a lady offering namaz. I asked people who she was, and they told me it was the Chief Minister. All that I could wonder was how someone could stoop to such low levels for votes,” said Vijayvargiya, as he pulled out a picture of the poster from his pocket at a rally organised by the saffron party’s youth wing.

“Other than appeasement politics, they have sucked the blood of poor people through corruption. All of them will go to jail. BJP is a democratic party, TMC is not. We are not afraid of going to jail for the right cause,” he said, adding that Mamata was only keen on power, and not governance.