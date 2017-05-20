DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Hurriyat Suspends Nayeem Khan After he 'Admits to Organising Unrest' in Kashmir
File photo of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani (File Photo: PTI)
Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Shah Geelani faction has finally suspended its senior functionary Nayeem Khan for "admitting to organise the unrest in Kashmir in lieu of money". The admission by Khan and two other separatists has led the National Investigation Agency(NIA) to initiate a probe against the three.
A team of NIA has reached Srinagar and contacted three separatists for questioning.
Kashmir has been in the throes of violence after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan was killed by security forces last July.
Khan, whose party National Front is Hurriyat constituent, was recently caught on a tape, admitting that separatists took money from Pakistan to organise stone pelting and arson in Kashmir.
He was seen telling two undercover reporters of a private channel, who posed as businessmen, that they organise the unrest in Kashmir for money like in 2016.
Khan, on Saturday, called a press conference and said the tape was doctored and attempts were being made to malign them.
He did not answer any questions and said he better be judged by the people of Kashmir and its leadership who have given sacrifices.
Geelani in a statement said: "Though Nayeem Ahmad Khan in a press conference has raised questions over the veracity of the said video clip. but in pursuance of special power vested in me as chairman and until the clarification of all related issues come to fore, the membership will remain suspended."
Recommended For You
- Aishwarya Rai Is The Quintessential Lady In Red At Cannes 2017
- Kate Middleton Plays The Perfect Sister At Pippa's Wedding; See Pics
- Volkswagen Ameo Diesel Automatic Review
- IPL 2017: Secret Behind Narine Having a Pink House Revealed
- Fly with AirAsia and Avail the Lowest Airfare to Travel Across India