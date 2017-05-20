Hurriyat Suspends Nayeem Khan After he 'Admits to Organising Unrest' in Kashmir

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Shah Geelani faction has finally suspended its senior functionary Nayeem Khan for "admitting to organise the unrest in Kashmir in lieu of money". The admission by Khan and two other separatists has led the National Investigation Agency(NIA) to initiate a probe against the three.

A team of NIA has reached Srinagar and contacted three separatists for questioning.

The NIA is likely to summon Khan and others to question and investigate the claims by the three about taking money from Pakistan to fuel unrest in Kashmir.

Kashmir has been in the throes of violence after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan was killed by security forces last July.

Khan, whose party National Front is Hurriyat constituent, was recently caught on a tape, admitting that separatists took money from Pakistan to organise stone pelting and arson in Kashmir.

He was seen telling two undercover reporters of a private channel, who posed as businessmen, that they organise the unrest in Kashmir for money like in 2016.

Soon after tape was played by the channel, Khan went incommunicado. As development sent social media into an overdrive with many people criticising Khan and separatists for defaming the movement in Kashmir.

Khan, on Saturday, called a press conference and said the tape was doctored and attempts were being made to malign them.

He did not answer any questions and said he better be judged by the people of Kashmir and its leadership who have given sacrifices.

Geelani in a statement said: "Though Nayeem Ahmad Khan in a press conference has raised questions over the veracity of the said video clip. but in pursuance of special power vested in me as chairman and until the clarification of all related issues come to fore, the membership will remain suspended."