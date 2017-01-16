I am a Born Congressman, This is My Ghar Wapsi: Navjot Singh Sidhu

New Delhi: Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has started his new innings on the front foot saying he is a born Congressman and that joining the party is ‘Ghar Wapsi’ for him.

"I am a born Congressman. This is a Ghar Wapsi (homecoming) for me. My father Sardar Bhagwant Singh Sidhu was a Congressman and waged the freedom struggle as a member of Kirti Ghadar Party," he said at a press conference here on Monday.

This comes a day after he officially joined the Congress on Sunday.

Sidhu vowed to oust the Prakash Singh Badal-led SAD in Punjab in the upcoming state assembly elections. "Akali Dal started as a 'jamaat' (gathering of pure) but now has turned into a private property," he said.

Lamenting the impact of drugs on Punjab’s society, Sidhu said, "This (Punjab election) is a fight for Punjab's existence, its self-respect.... Punjab which was once known for Green Revolution, now is notorious for 'chitta' (a lethal synthetic drug popular among the youths of the state)."

“(We) Cannot ignore Punjab’s drug menace. Young Punjab needs young leaders. Can't see youth lying in the drain. Strong rules should be implemented in Punjab to curb the drug menace. This is not a political issue; this is an issue faced by the state. Mere lips service won't help stop drug peddling in the state. Internal fighting among political parties too can't solve the problems faced by the state; problems can be solved with the implementation of right policy and planning," he added.

On being questioned why he joined Congress, Sidhu said, "BJP choose alliance in Punjab over Sidhu and Sidhu choose Punjab over BJP."

“I am ready to work under anybody. The Congress high command decides. My goal is the people of Punjab, it’s not an individual’s battle,” he added.

Sidhu is expected to contest the February 4 Punjab assembly election from Amritsar East, part of the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency which he represented for the BJP from 2004 to 2014.