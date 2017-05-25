I Came to Discuss Ganga Erosion, Not the Presidential Elections: Mamata on Meeting Modi

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed BJP and Left Front for violating law and order situation in Bengal and ruled out reports that she had a word with PM Narendra Modi over Presidential elections.

Speaking to media persons after meeting PM at New Delhi, she said, “Such kind of protests will not be tolerated in Bengal. BJP and Left Front are vitiating the atmosphere in Bengal. The BJP and Left Front are competing against each other on who can create more law and order problem in the state.”

On her meeting with PM, she said, “I discussed Ganga erosion issue with him and not Presidential elections. The central government promised us that they will provide funds to prevent further erosion and therefore I came here to discuss the matter with him.”

“Out of Rs 10,500 Cr, we have got only Rs 2,000 Cr from the Centre. I apprised our PM that we yet to get Rs 8,000 Cr and requested him for his intervention. He promised me that he will look into the matter," she said

On Presidential elections, she said, President is the custodian of the Constitution and it should be selected on the basis of consensus.

“My support will be based on larger interest and the person has to be acceptable to majority of leaders - like we did at the time of the late former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam," Banerjee said.

During her stay in Delhi, Mamata, along with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, will also call on Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday at her 10, Janpath residence.

A source said the three leaders are likely to discuss a consensus candidate for the Presidential elections and also the possibility of a ‘coalition formula’ of non-BJP parties for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when Modi seeks reelection.

Meanwhile, Mamata - through social media - thanked god after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis survived crash landing of the helicopter carrying him and other team officials in Latur.