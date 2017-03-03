I Don't Allow My Kids to Watch Amar Singh on TV, Says Dimple Yadav

Dimple Yadav, Samajwadi Party leader and wife of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav broke her silence on Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh in an exclusive interview to CNN-News 18.

On her campaign trail, the MP from Kannauj said, "I don't pay heed to the words of such people".

On Amar Singh's revelation that he was once told by Mulayam Singh Yadav that BJP is going to win this election in UP, she said, "I avoid such kind of people. Whenever we see him on television, I switch off. I don't even allow my children to watch him on television."

"It's not important to make a comment or give a reaction based on his statements and allegations," Dimple said while adding that this time SP-Congress alliance is going to form the next government in UP.

Amar Singh is believed to be the key reason behind the rift between Akhilesh Yadav and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav. Turmoil in the Samajwadi Party started with the re-induction of Amar Singh in the party - which Akhilesh has objected.

On being asked about the the context of whether SP is trying to shield Prajapati, she said, "This is not true. We respect the law and he should be jailed if guilty."

"His role in the alleged crime should be probed and if he is guilty then he should face action. It's up to the law to take its own course of action," Dimple added.

Gayatri Prajapati – who is absconding since his public meeting on February 27 – is facing imminent arrest following an FIR lodged against him for raping a woman and for sexually assaulting a minor who is the victim's daughter.