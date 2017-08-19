I Favour PM Narendra Modi, Not Amit Shah, Says Mamata Banerjee

WB CM Mamata Banerjee, in an exclusive talk with CNN-News18's @bhupendrachaube,backs her biggest political biggest rival- PM Modi, listen in pic.twitter.com/UI30O9BAJt — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 19, 2017

: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee took everyone by surprise on Friday and said that she didn't have any problem with Prime Minister Narendra Modi but blamed BJP President Amit Shah for what she called an "environment of dictatorship in the country"."I favour Narendra Modi, not Amit Shah. I don’t blame the PM. Why should I blame him? His party should take care of it," Mamata told CNN-News18, adding that she didn't only want to blame the Prime Minister.Hitting out at the BJP President, Amit Shah, and the way he conducts his work, Mamata said, “Everbody is scared. Super dictatorship is going on. How can a party president take a meeting of ministers? Who is the PM — Modi or Shah,” said Mamata.Mamata Banerjee's remarks have thrown an already fragmented Opposition into a tizzy. The Bengal Chief Minister needs financial assistance from the Centre and that could be a reason for her warming up to PM Modi.BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Mamata's statement was an acceptance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pro-poor policies."Anybody who stands against PM Modi will be like standing against the poor and the pro-poor policy," he said, adding that Mamata had gradually accepted PM Modi after a long fight; she will gradually accept Amit Shah, too.BJP leader Chandra Bose, however, took a contrarian stand, and hit out at Mamata, saying her party was dictatorial, and anyone voicing their opinion would be immediately sacked."Mamata is being irresponsible by making such a comment," Bose said, adding that Amit Shah is a "man of organisational capability". Bose added that Shah has led the party to several victories, and has been very "inclusive" in his approach.On the other hand, Mamata, Bose said, was the only leader in her party. "She should see her own party, which is practically dictatorial."