I-T Raids As BJP Afraid We Will Throw Them Out of Power in 2019: Lalu

New Delhi: Ending his silence over income tax raids and other corruption related charges against him and his family, Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring against him and vowed to throw out Narendra Modi government from the Centre.

He spoke to CNN-News18's Marya Shakil about the the controversy. Here is the full transcript of the interview:

Marya: Lalu ji, thank you very much for talking to us. My first question to you is that there have been raids at 22 places which are linked to you and your family. What do you have to say about these raids by the I-T officials?

Lalu: I also want to know from you that out of the 22 places that have been raided which are in my name? Please tell me. You can count and tell me.

Marya: So you want to say that these places bear no connection to you?

Lalu: This is what I want to know. I am the head of the family, and you think I would not know if there would be raids at my own home.

Marya: Lalu ji, so what do you have to say about the New Friends Colony house which was acquired through AB Exports and is registered under Tejaswi Yadav's name? The income tax officials are monitoring a lot of properties which reportedly bear a connection to your family.

Lalu: So what if the income tax department is monitoring; we have given every proof of every property, every document has been presented, we have given records of our income and expenditure. If they will ask us, we will answer. This is not a subject for the media to speculate.

Marya: The question that I want to ask you is that when Tejaswi Yadav filed election affidavits he did not talk about his holding shares in Fairgrow. Our reporter visited the addresses mentioned for Fairgrow in Kolkata and addresses of other shareholders as well, but we found out that the company does not exist.

Lalu: Where your reporter is going and what he is doing is not something to be narrated on television. First, you tell me where are those 22 locations. This is nothing but mudslinging. BJP is doing it on purpose as they know we will uproot their government in 2019.

Marya: Sir, there are a lot of companies, say like, AK Infosystems, Fairgrow, AB Exports, which have not been declared in the election affidavit.

Lalu: Listen, you don't know the details.

Marya: Sir, we did confirm with the Election Commission. They told us that you have to declare in the election affidavit if you are a director or a shareholder in a particular company. And Tejaswi has not done so in his election affidavit.

Lalu: Election Commission has a format in which you have to declare that you have a holding in an Indian company.

Marya: Sir, so are you saying that you have declared everything?

Lalu: I will file a case against your TV channel.

Marya: We have documents, like this one from Fairgrow.

Lalu: It is unfortunate that the electronic media is setting the political agenda in this country.

Marya: No, sir. We have no political agenda. Your political opponents have been making these allegations for the past 45 days. Sushil Kumar Modi has been holding press conferences raising the issue. He has alleged that there have been benami land dealings, so what do you have to say to that?

Lalu: Sushil Modi's brother RK Modi is involved in Rs 25,000 crore property scam. We have the relevant papers. Come and take these papers and get it investigated.

Marya: Lalu ji, on the May 27 you have called Mamata Banerjee and she has accepted your invitation. Sonia Gandhi is yet to respond. So, how many opposition leaders have you invited for this rally?

Lalu: I Have invited everybody and everyone will come.

Marya: There is a charge of money laundering against you, what do you have to say about it?

Lalu: Who says so? Only BJP is saying so.

Marya: But a lot of land has been acquired through companies. Like AK Infosystems through Katyals.

Lalu: You don't know the complete details. It is not correct to say so.

Marya: Kanti Singh and a lot of other ministers who were part of UPA1 are alleged to have made land gifts.

Lalu: Kanti Singh has done everything according to the law.

Marya: BJP is sending Yogi Adityanath to Patna to counter your rally, sir.

Lalu: My people understand that they are trying to corner me. My people can see through it all.

Marya: Thank you for talking to us, sir.