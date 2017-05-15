New Delhi: On a day When superstar Rajinikanth said 'if God decides that I join politics, then I will do so', BJP leader Subramanian Swamy called it a 'political joke' and advised him to stay out of politics.

"Rajini has no clear cut ideology. He has been with various parties and has no ideology. Rajini is a mere distraction," said Swamy.

Though BJP party president Amit Shah, senior party leader Nitin Gadkari and RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy are in touch with Rajinikanth, a source in the BJP told News18.

RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy welcomed Rajinikanth’s statements on joining politics, saying the Tamil superstar is making well thought out statements, but Swamy was not impressed.

Swamy, in a telephonic conversation with CNN-News18, said Rajinikanth is not a Tamilian; infact, he is a Marathi from Bengaluru.

Swamy also took pot shots at the fan following that the megastar enjoys.

"The following that Rajinikanth enjoys is no ideological following, it is a cult following," said Swamy.

Swamy said that cinema people are good at giving statements as their dialogues are scripted by somebody else.

In an interaction with his fans, Rajinikanth said, “Right now God is using me as an actor, but I can’t say anything about the future. If God decides that I join politics, then I will do so.”

Despite frequent speculation - the latest being when Gangai Amaran, the BJP candidate in the RK Nagar bypoll, visited him - the 66-year actor avoided making any commitment on entering politics.

During the PV Narasimha Rao government in the nineties, Rajinikanth had begun to support the Indian National Congress (INC). However, he shifted allegiance to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) alliance after the Congress decided to align itself with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

In February this year, speculation was rife that Rajinikanth intended to test political waters after saying he “liked power”. However, he later clarified that he was talking about spiritual power and not material power.

Ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met him in Chennai, but both later clarified the visit was just a courtesy call.