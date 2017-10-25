'If Tipu Sultan Developed Missiles, Why Didn't He Fire Them on British': BJP MP Takes on President Kovind

Respected @rashtrapatibhvn ji, if Tipu was d pioneer of missile technology, y did he lose 3rd n 4th Anglo-Mysore war? Y didn’t he fire them? — Pratap Simha (@mepratap) October 25, 2017

Tipu Died A Hero, Pres Says. Sir, Heroes fight n die in battlefield, Timid Tipu died inside d fort without fighting! https://t.co/7IrJCX2o9o — Pratap Simha (@mepratap) October 25, 2017

: Tipu Sultan, the 18th-century ruler of the Kingdom of Mysore, and his legacy were once again at the centre stage on Wednesday when President Ramnath Kovind called him a pioneer in the development of rocket and a fighter who died a "glorious" death.Kovind's adulation for Tipu came as a surprise to many in the BJP, a party that played a pivotal role in elevating him to the top post.“He was a pioneer in the development and use of Mysore rocket. This technology was later adopted by the Europeans,” Kovind added in his address to the joint session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, much to the chagrin of the BJP-led Opposition in Karnataka.The address didn't go down well with the BJP so much so that the party leaders said that the ruling Congress had scripted the speech, and Kovind had no idea about it.Add to that another rebuke, this time from a BJP parliamentarian, Pratap Simha, from the very place Tipu once reigned over for 17 years. Simha, hours after Kovind's address, took to Twitter, questioning the President over two things."Respected @rashtrapatibhvn ji, if Tipu was d pioneer of missile technology, y did he lose 3rd n 4th Anglo-Mysore war? Y didn’t he fire them?" Simha wrote.Simha also sought to downplay President Kovind's "glorious" death remark, saying the former Mysore ruler had died "inside his fort" without putting up a fight."Tipu Died A Hero, Pres Says. Sir, Heroes fight n die in battlefield, Timid Tipu died inside d fort without fighting!"The Congress and the BJP have been involved in a tug-of-war ever since the Siddaramaiah government decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Tipu as "Tipu Jayanti". The BJP has registered its disapproval of these celebrations, calling it Congress' strategy of Muslim appeasement.The BJP leaders have called out the 18th-century monarch for his forced conversions that are deserving of no celebrations. The Congress continues to cite BJP's stand as "communal" in nature.