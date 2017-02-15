Impatient Sasikala-Edappadi Camp Seeks Popular Support on Social Media

Chennai: With the governor’s delay in deciding who should lead Tamil Nadu, the Sasikala-Edappadi camp seems to be running out of patience.

A recorded voice message is doing the rounds across WhatsApp and other social media platforms, where the IT wing of the AIADMK is asking the people of Tamil Nadu to appeal to the Governor to decide the issue as soon as possible (and allow Edappadi to take the oath).

Also Read: Sasikala, Qaidi No 9235, Will Make Candles in Bangalore Jail

“This is a call from the AIADMK IT wing. Despite having a majority, why is the Governor delaying the oath-taking? Edappadi (Palaniswami) should be invited to form the government immediately and the Prime Minister should direct the Governor to do so or pass on this message by way of the Home Minister,” the automated message blares out.

The 20-second recording also exhorts people of Tamil Nadu to appeal to the President, Prime Minister, and Home Minister to take immediate action and allow us (Edappadi camp) to form the government.

Listen to the recording here



It’s now been 38 hours and counting since Edappadi K Palaniswami was elected as the leader of the Legislature Party at the Golden Bay Resort off the East Coast Road. He was the chosen one after the Supreme Court order made it clear that Sasikala, who was then the leader of the Legislature Party, is disqualified from contesting any election for at least 10 years.

Also Read: Sasikala's Nephew Dinakaran, Sacked by Jaya, Returns as AIADMK Dy Gen Secy

Rajya Sabha MP Navaneetha Krishnan, who has identified himself with the Sasikala camp, even said that they were planning to send a “reminder letter” to the Governor as there had been no update until Wednesday night.

The campaign comes days after the O. Panneerselvam camp had put out the phone numbers of all MLAs on social media, asking people to call or text their local representatives and tell who to choose or vote for as the chief minister in case of a floor test.

Whether these campaigns will work for the Sasikala-Edappadi camp is something we may get to know on Thursday.