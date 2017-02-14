In 10-Min Meet With Guv, Palaniswami Stakes Claim to Become TN CM

Chennai: Newly elected AIADMK legislature party leader Edappadi K Palaniswami staked claim to the chief ministership of Tamil Nadu in a 10-minute meeting with Governor Vidyasagar Rao on Tuesday evening.

In his brief meeting with the Governor, Palaniswami presented a list of MLAs supporting his claim. Some senior leaders and ministers also accompanied Palaniswami, who greeted the Governor with a bouquet.

The meeting came hours after the party named him as the CM pick following VK Sasikala's conviction by the Supreme Court in a disproportionate assets case.

The faction, which is fighting 'caretaker' CM O Panneerselvam for control of the government, has claimed the support of 119 party MLAs, who have been put up at a luxury resort near Chennai for the past few days.

Sasikala was on February 5 elected the AIADMK Legislature Party Leader but Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had raised a banner of revolt two days later saying he was forced to step down.

Last week, the Governor had met Panneerselvam and Sasikala, with the latter then staking claim to form the government.

Earlier in the day, the apex court upheld a Bengaluru lower court order convicting Sasikala, besides two of her relatives, in the Rs 66-crore disproportionate assets case in which the late chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was also an accused.

