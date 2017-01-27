Akhilesh-Rahul to Launch UP Slogan in First-ever Joint Press Conference

Lucknow: ‘UP ko ye saath pasand hai’ will be the war cry of the Samajwadi Party-Congress grand alliance for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. Penned by Congress strategist Prashant Kishore, the slogan will be launched by Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi in their first-ever joint press conference on January 29.

The Congress will contest on 105 seats in the 403-member Assembly.

"The time and venue of the media interaction is yet to be finalised," a senior SP leader told PTI on Friday.

Sources in both the parties said their joint appearance before the media would galvanise the two parties and help in reaping a bumper electoral harvest.

They said the two top leaders were previously expected to make a joint announcement about the alliance on January 22, but later state chiefs of the two parties, Raj Babbar (Congress) and Naresh Uttam (SP) announced the deal jointly.

Asked if there would be any joint declaration by them, the SP leader said, whatever the two leaders will speak would be considered as joint statement.

To a question regarding resentment among SP leaders over certain seats in Congress citadel of Amethi and Rae Bareli, he SP everything would be resolved by Sunday.

After the alliance, Akhilesh shared stage with a Congress leader in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday marking their first joint campaign after announcing the alliance.

He was effusive in his praise for the partnership, calling it a "winning combination" and that there was no doubt it would go on to form the next government with a majority.

"The cycle (SP symbol) was alone, but now with the help of the hand (Congress symbol), its speed has increased," he had said, sharing the stage for the first time with Congress leader Prem Prakash Agarwal, who will contest from Bareilly.

(With PTI inputs)