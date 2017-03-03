In Another Blow for Sasikala, EC Rejects AIADMK Response on Her Elevation

New Delhi: In yet another setback to VK Sasikala, who is currently jailed in a corruption case, the Election Commission has rejected the AIAMDK’s response on her elevation as the party general secretary.

The poll panel said her nephew and signatory TTV Dinakaran was not in its list of party office bearers.

The Election Commission had on February 17 sent a notice to the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, asking Sasikala to respond to a petition filed by the rival O Panneerselvam camp against her appointment as AIADMK interim general secretary.

ALSO READ | No AC, Mattress For Sasikala in Prison: DIG

The EC had, while issuing the notice, made it clear that if she failed to answer, it will be "presumed" that she has no comments to offer and proceed in the matter accordingly. The Commission had sent the notice to Sasikala, currently lodged in a Bengaluru prison, and sought her response.

In its reply on February 28, the AIADMK defended the decision saying the general council of the party had the authority to make such an appointment.

The AIADMK also said those who later complained against Sasikala's elevation had initially signed the resolution in her support. The party told the Commission that the functioning of the party would have come to a standstill had a new general secretary not been appointed after the demise of then chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

ALSO READ | DMK Objects to Jayalalithaa Portraits in Government Offices

The reply was signed by TTV Dinakaran, Sasikala's nephew, who was hurriedly re-inducted into the party and nominated AIADMK deputy general secretary just before she left for a Karnataka prison to serve her remaining term in a disproportionate assets case.

The Panneerselvam faction of the AIADMK had moved the Commission challenging Sasikala's election, claiming it was done in violation of the norms.

In its 42-page petition, the delegation had claimed Sasikala's election was violative of the party constitution as she was chosen by the general council of the party and not the primary members.

It said the general council was empowered to frame policies and programmes but it cannot elect someone as general secretary.

(With PTI inputs)