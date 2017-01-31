In Goa, Shiv Sena Seeks BJP's Report Card Since 2012

Saligaon (Goa): Taking on its bickering ally in Maharashtra and Central government, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday sought to know the work done by the BJP government in Goa since it came to power in 2012.

"What did BJP do in Goa in last five years?" he asked addressing a poll rally in Saligaon Assembly constituency in North Goa.

"BJP has disappointed people in Goa. People in Goa are disillusioned with BJP," he said.

"We are not greedy for power," the Sena leader said, adding "Our government will come to power in Goa." Shiv Sena had recently ended its 25-year-old alliance with BJP and decided to go it solo for the October 15 Maharashtra Assembly polls amid continued deadlock over

seat-sharing.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party is contesting the Goa Assembly election in alliance with rebel RSS leader Subhash Velingkar-led Goa Suraksha Manch and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).

Sena is contesting four seats, including the one in Saligao, in the 40-member Goa Assembly.