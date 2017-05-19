In Kolkata, it's 3 Years of Modi Vs 6 years of Mamata

Kolkata: In a bid to counter BJP celebrations marking three years of the Modi government, the Trinamool Congress on Friday announced a similar ‘Utsav’ (festival) to mark six years of Mamata Banerjee’s tenure as Chief Minister.

“The festival to celebrate six years of TMC’s government will be a grand one and will begin on May 20,” a TMC source said.

At 1:01 pm, processions with two tableaus titled Ekatai Sampriti (unity leads to harmony) will be carried out from the State Secretariat to Nabanna and from all district headquarters.

“We have chosen 1.01 pm to open the event because it was at that precise time on May 20, 2011 that Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as Chief Minister for the first time. The slogan ‘Ekatai Sampriti’ has been coined by our CM herself,” the source added.

The first tableau will have the slogan along with the state government’s developmental schemes. Besides ‘Ekatai Sampriti’, it will also bear a bunch of other slogans, all coined by the CM.

Some of these slogans, the source said, will be ‘Bangla Hobe Biswasera’ (Bengal would be the world’s best), ‘Unnoyoner Pothe Manusher Sathe’ (With the people on the path of development), ‘Ashun Sobai Mile Sapath Kori’ (let us all pledge together) and ‘Gorber Bangla Gori’ (let us create a Bengal are proud of).

The second tableau will host some of the state’s artists who have received benefits under the state’s Lok Prasar Prakalpa scheme. “Through cultural programmes, these artists will spread the message of development, harmony but with a warning that some political parties are trying to vitiate the atmosphere of Bengal. These tableaus will travel all over the state, from the hills to the plains,” the TMC leader said.

The TMC will also hold several events in the state’s districts from May 26, incidentally the same day Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister in 2014, to June 20. Bengal government’s schemes such as Kanyashree, Yuvashree, Khadya Sathi will be promoted at these events.

This comes at a time when the BJP, too, has planned massive country-wide celebrations of the Modi government’s three years in power. The week long celebrations will begin on May 26 and will see CMs of BJP-ruled states, Union Ministers, BJP MPs and MLAs reaching out to people.

The parallel celebrations by the two parties is likely to increase tensions amidst the recent TMC-BJP standoff. Both parties are also expected to escalate their war on social media. Sources said Mamata Banerjee has asked her social media team to be “aggressive” in taking on the BJP.