: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a blistering attack against the Congress party ahead of the election to the Gujarat Assembly, saying it was misleading the public and had always stooped to dividing people on caste and communal lines.Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing a mega rally in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district. The Prime Minister attacked the Gandhis for running a dynasty in the veneer of a party.1) Congress party doesn't spare an opportunity to finish any person or any party from Gujarat. Their treatment of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel is known to the world. Despite their atrocities on our workers, BJP emerged as a constructive force.2) I challenge Congress party to fight elections on the agenda of development and stop misleading people. "They have always backed the corrupt".3) He asked the Congress party to introspect. "Look, what they have made of themselves," PM Modi asks, adding, "how dare they challenge BJP on the issue of development?"4) Congress blamed us for everything and when they failed, they started attacking our development work.5) Those questioning us on the development of Gujarat must recall what their contribution has been to the state's progress. Congress has never fought an election on development plank. They are scared a developed society won’t vote for them.6) Nobody predicted such a humongous victory for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. When BJP came out with flying colours, political analysts advised the Opposition to stop thinking about 2019, and prepare for 2024 elections.7) On GST, PM Modi said: “From day one, I've said we will review GST after three months and we made changes. If there are still hurdles, we will try and resolve them too. I am confident that our traders will understand,” says Modi. “I am assuring traders. This is my promise."