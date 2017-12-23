In The Dock: A Look at All the Cases Against Lalu Yadav and His Family

After the conviction of former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, the spotlight will now shift to the rest of his family.On the same day that Yadav was convicted in a fodder scam case, his daughter Misa Bharti, along with her husband, was chargesheeted by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.Earlier this year, Yadav's son, Tejaswi, deputy Chief Minister in the previous RJD – JD(U) coalition in Bihar, was also questioned by the CBI and ED in connection with its money laundering probe in the railway hotels allotment corruption case.Lalu's wife and three-time Chief Minister of the state, Rabri Devi, was also called by the ED for questioning in the same case.Here is the full list of the cases against the Yadav family that has been active in Bihar for over four decades.The fodder scam is the result of alleged fraudulent withdrawal of around Rs 900 crore by the Animal Husbandry department from various districts through forged vouchers issued in names of non-existent companies. The scam was reported during the two decades that RJD was in power in Bihar.Lalu was convicted in one of the cases of fodder scam – the Chaibasa treasury case - by a CBI court on October 3, 2013. He was sentenced to five years in jail, and disqualified as an MP. An appeal against this order is pending in the Supreme Court.This was the case in which Lalu Yadav's wife Rabri Devi was made a co-accused by the investigating agency, CBI. Lalu was charged with embezzling Rs 46 lakh from the treasury.In 1998, a disproportionate assets case was lodged against Lalu. The Income Tax department, which claimed Lalu had pocketed Rs 46 lakh from the government treasury, also named Rabri as a co-accused for abetting the crime. Both have been acquitted in the case.This is the case in which Lalu's two family members, son – Tejashwi and wife – Rabri, are being questioned by CBI. The case dates back to the time when Lalu was serving as the union Railway Minister in UPA – I. He is alleged to have abused his authority as Railway Minister.The case is about alleged irregularities in allotment of tenders to Sujata Hotels, a private company, for development, maintenance and operation of two railway hotels BNR Ranchi and Puri. As a quid pro quo, the CBI alleges, Rabri and Tejashwi were given prime property in Patna at throwaway prices. CBI has invoked Prevention of Money Laundering Act against the two in this case.​​This is the case in which Lalu's daughter Misa Bharti and her husband – Shailesh Kumar – are under scanner. The couple has been alleged by the CBI to have, through a firm - Ms Mishail Printers - violated the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.A case has been filed against the elder son of Lalu Yadav for deliberately hiding details of land owned by him in his affidavit during the 2015 Assembly polls. The case was filed in September 2017, by BJP MLC Suraj Nandan Prasad.