In Tripura, Shah Says CM Sarkar Must Seek CBI Probe into Chit Fund Scam

Kolkata: Taking the battle to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections, BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday said the CM should ask for a CBI probe into the chit fund scam.

“Why should Centre call for a CBI probe every time. Eradication of corruption should be a collective responsibility. Poor people lost their hard-earned money in the ponzi scam. On moral grounds, Manik ji should demand a CBI probe and punish those involved in it,” Shah said.

Asserting that Tripura has potential to become a model state, the BJP president said it has also seen corruption in the last 25 years. “The law and order situation has collapsed. Women are not safe here.”

“It is unfortunate that over 65% people in Tripura are Below Poverty Line (BPL). More than 25% people do not have access to safe drinking water,” Shah said.

He promised that if the BJP wins the elections in Tripura, the new government will implement recommendations of Seventh Pay Commission for state government employees.

On forging alliance with non-Left parties, Shah said, “We have not yet decided on it. We are concentrating more on strengthening our party base in Tripura.”

The BJP chief said people across the world have rejected the Communists. “Also, there is no existence of Congress. We are confident that we will form the government in Tripura,” he added.

Regarding Triple Talaq, Shah said, “Our stand is clear. We don’t want to see the suffering of Muslim women due to triple talaq. This system must stop. Yeh Uchit Nahi Hain (this is not right).”

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Tripura, will address a public meet in Kumarghat on Sunday. Many Trinamool Congress and Congress leaders are expected to join BJP at the event.