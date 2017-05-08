In Tripura, CPI (M) Says BJP is its Major Competitor in Assembly Election

Agartala: The CPI(M) on Monday described the BJP as its major competitor in the next assembly poll in Tripura, but exuded confidence that the ruling Left Front will come back to power.

"The BJP is emerging as a major contender for the CPI(M)- led Left Front in the upcoming assembly elections early next year, but the party which had bagged less than 5 per cent votes in the last polls will not be able to uproot the ruling Front here," CPI(M) central committee member Gautam Das told reporters here.

"The CPI(M)-led Left Front will win the 2018 assembly elections with more votes and seats against all odds, he said.

He said the BJP has been gaining ground in the state rapidly at the cost of the Congress.

"The Congress has been failing to keep their leaders and workers with them which, in turn, is strengthening the saffron party in the state," he said.

Reacting to BJP president Amit Shah's allegations of failure of the Left Front government, he said Tripura has made a remarkable progress in various fields over the years.

"Tripura tops in the per capita income among NE states and with 97 per cent literacy rate, it has topped in the entire country. The state is the front runner in terms of implementation of the Forest Rights Act," he said.

Referring to the unemployment problem, he said it is true that the number of unemployed youths stands at eight lakhs in the state, but asked, "What about the problem at the national level?"

"During 2014 Lok Sabha electioneering, Narendra Modi had promised to provide two crore jobs every year if the BJP is voted to power. How many jobs have been provided during the past three years? Why is the Central government is not filling up 44 lakh vacant posts in various departments?" he asked.

Coming down heavily on fund allocation to Tripura, Das said "the money which comes from Delhi is not Modi's or Shahs own property. It is public money collected under various heads of taxes."