In Yogi's UP, Dalit Villagers Distributed Soaps & Shampoos Before CM's Visit

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government is facing fire after reports that state administration distributed soaps and shampoos to Dalit families ahead of a public meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Sources said a day before Adityanath's visit to Mainpur Deenapatti village in Kushinagar district on

Thursday, Musahar Dalit families received soaps and sachets of shampoo, and instructions to clean themselves before attending the public meeting.

"We got soaps and shampoos and were told to clean up. We were told to make sure that there is no odour from our bodies during the meeting with the CM," a villager from Kushinagar told CNN-News 18.

The Congress has reacted sharply to the incident and said a case must be registered against Adityanath. "A low level of untouchability was directly practised," Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said at a press briefing.

"They (BJP leaders) have insulted the entire community of that village and the very concept of Dalits. The incident has depicted the true face of the BJP and particularly the RSS. I have clearly said that the Chief Minister doesn't appear to be a yogi (renouncer) but a bhogi (materialistic)," Singhvi said.

The Congress spokesperson also asked which part of the Constitution was the CM upholding by reflecting such a mindset.

"The CM must immediately apologise to this community. Appropriate cases must be registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against him and his official army, which has practised this brazen and shocking form of untouchability," said Singhvi.

ALSO READ | Indian Muslims' Forefathers Weren't Babur or Aurangzeb: Yogi Adityanath