In Yogi's UP, Dalit Villagers Distributed Soaps & Shampoos Before CM's Visit
According to media reports, a day before Adityanath's visit to Mainpur Deenapatti village in Kushinagar district on Thursday, Musahar Dalit families received two soaps and a sachet of shampoo, and instructions to "clean themselves" before attending the public meeting. (CNN-News 18 TV grab)
New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government is facing fire after reports that state administration distributed soaps and shampoos to Dalit families ahead of a public meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Sources said a day before Adityanath's visit to Mainpur Deenapatti village in Kushinagar district on
Thursday, Musahar Dalit families received soaps and sachets of shampoo, and instructions to clean themselves before attending the public meeting.
The Congress has reacted sharply to the incident and said a case must be registered against Adityanath. "A low level of untouchability was directly practised," Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said at a press briefing.
The Congress spokesperson also asked which part of the Constitution was the CM upholding by reflecting such a mindset.
"The CM must immediately apologise to this community. Appropriate cases must be registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against him and his official army, which has practised this brazen and shocking form of untouchability," said Singhvi.
