India Can Never Become 'Congress-Mukt', Says Party

New Delhi: Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment that the Congress is "a sinking ship", the Congress on Friday hit back, saying the country can never become "Congress-mukt" (without Congress) as the party is based on the basics of the Constitution.

"India can never be 'Congress mukt' because the party is based on the Constitution. The Congress ideology is based on the basics of the Constitution. A secular India is the base of the Constitution. How can you ignore it," Congress spokesperson Kapil Sibal asked while speaking to reporters.

Asked to comment on the "Congress-Mukt Bharat" slogan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sibal said, "This is a step towards the divisive agenda, which means non-secular India, an intolerant India and an India where nobody else has any relevance. This can never happen."

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment that the Congress has no "principles", Congress hit out at the Prime Minister and said: "Was the government naming BJP leaders as directors in top PSUs or Meghalaya Governor V. Shanmuganathan's behaviour matter of principle?"

Addressing an election rally in Punjab, Modi dismissed the Congress as a "sinking ship" and a "history" and called upon the people not to vote for the opposition party in the coming assembly elections.

"The Congress…is on its last breath," Modi said at a joint election rally with Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal in the state.

"The Congress has no principles or rules," Modi said, adding that it is struggling to even survive.

"The country has seen the politics of destruction for 70 years and the youths of this country are suffering due to that. If you want to do politics, do the politics of development," Modi said.