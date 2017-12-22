India Made Huge Mistake by Voting Against US on Jerusalem: Subramanian Swamy

: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Friday denounced the government's move to oppose the United State's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital at the United Nations, saying India has made a "huge mistake".India joined 127 other countries to vote in the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday in favour of a resolution opposing the recent decision of US President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital."India has made a huge mistake by not voting with US and Israel on US decision to choose West Jerusalem as location for its Embassy," Swamy tweeted."At present United Nations holds holy city of Jews as partitioned and West Jerusalem belongs to Israel. Hence embassy can be established there," he added.Trump had on December 6 announced that he would recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move the US embassy there from Tel Aviv, triggering protests and strong condemnation from across the world.