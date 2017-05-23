Indian Muslims' Forefathers Weren't Babur or Aurangzeb, Says Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Calling for construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya within the rules of the Constitution of India, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said “historic mistakes” must be corrected for lasting peace in India.

During a question and answer session at Network’s gala event UP Rising in Lucknow, Adityanath said, “Indian Muslims’ ancestors were not Babur or Aurangzeb… I appeal all Muslims to welcome good things about us. Historic mistakes must be corrected for a united and a better India.”

Yogi said while Uttar Pradesh government was not a party to the Ram temple case in the court, a solution should be arrived at through dialogue. “If both sides sit together and find out a way to build the Ram temple, my government will support it in every possible manner.”

On the question of crimes happening in the name of cow protection, Yogi said, “No one should take law into their own hands. If that happens, the law will take its own course.”

However, he was quick to add that all Gau Rakshaks should not be seen through the same lens. “Just like all Muslims should not be looked at from the same lens, all Gau Rakshaks shouldn’t be seen as anti-social elements. A lot of great work in the area of cow protection is being done. We should appreciate that. If people see any incident of cow smuggling, they should inform the police or administration about it.”

When asked if he saw his image as an ‘anti-Muslim leader’ a construct of the opponents, Yogi said, “I will do what I have do. People can keep their notions about me. My mission is to provide good governance to 22 crore citizens of Uttar Pradesh without any discrimination.”

Quoting a line from Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas, Yogi said, “जाकी रही भावना जैसी, प्रभु मूरत देखी तिन तैसी.” He said those who saw riots and conflicts during their regime as mute spectators had no right to call him anti-Muslim.

Citing example of the day when last rites of former President APJ Abdul Kalam and 1993 Bombay blast convict Yakub Memon were conducted around the same time, Yogi said, “While one man is respected by the entire country, the other is not. It has nothing to do with religion. We all respect martyr Abdul Hamid and we will continue to do so.”