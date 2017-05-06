Indian Politics is Changing, 2019 Will Be About Women

New Delhi: Earlier this week, the Raghubar Das-led Jharkhand government reviewed the land revenue policy of the state. In a meeting attended by key administrative heads of various departments, it was decided in principle that any property registered in the name of a female family member shall henceforth invite a token stamp duty of just Re 1.

The new policy, which will be sanctioned by the state cabinet next week, would cost the exchequer close to Rs 250 crore in revenue loss annually. But then, it’s a political decision which the ruling party calculates will reap rich electoral dividends.

The move by the state government in many ways is indicative of the changing paradigm in the Indian polity wherein women are increasingly being considered an independent political constituency.

Also Read | Teach Children to Respect Women The Way They Respect Men: Nirbhaya Judge

In a highly patriarchal society, this is no mean achievement seven decades after India attained freedom and the Constituent Assembly enshrined universal adult franchise on its citizens.

The metamorphosis is palpable and it’s pervasive, especially in a country where political mobilisations have generally been cobbled around caste and religion fault-lines. Or economic disparities in a few cases.

Women as a constituency over and above caste affiliations perhaps were tangibly evident for the first time in 2010 Bihar assembly polls. It was an election where women showed a distinct predilection for Nitish Kumar who was seen to have improved law and order situation in the state during his tenure. Narendra Modi, as the chief minister of Gujarat, similarly understood and worked towards channelising the female constituency to his party's advantage.

Electoral politics notwithstanding, even the reaction towards women-related issues in the civil society has seen a perceptible shift.

The spontaneous public outrage on the streets of Delhi following the ghastly gang rape of a young girl in the winter of 2012 led to massive protests for days together. A month ahead of the Republic Day parade, from India Gate to Raisina Hills protesters fought a pitched battle with the police.

Also Read | All 4 Nirbhaya Killers to Hang, SC Calls it 'Rarest of Rare' Case

Perhaps it was the sedimentary effect of the Anna Hazare movement. Perhaps those were the heady days when oligarchies were crumbling the world over and social media was the new tool of political mobilisation — from Tahrir Square to Jantar Mantar.

Perhaps the proximity of the event unfolding before the Delhi media carried the widespread indignation at the turn of events to every household in the era of live television.

But then, when was the last time India protested and condemned violence against women in this manner and with such outrage?

Also Read | Nirbhaya Gangrape a Rarity, Most Rape Cases Haven't Completed Trial

The political class, in general, has been quick to grasp and respond to the altering realities of the nation's polity. In government, Akhilesh Yadav launched a scheme to provide sanitary napkins to adolescent girls in government and aided schools. Similarly, there is also a political intent behind banning liquor in Bihar. Don't be surprised if Nitish Kumar makes prohibition his calling card if he were to be UPA's PM candidate in the future. It's a policy issue which concerns nearly half of the total electorate. Modi government's Ujjwala Yojana providing LPG connections to poor families targets the same constituency.

If 2014 was about youth, says a senior BJP leader, 2019 general elections would be about women.