Intrusion Into the Rights of States: Vijayan Writes to Modi Over Cattle Slaughter Ban

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took up the cudgels against the Gazette notification imposing restrictions on cattle trade in the country and wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the "serious impact" it will have on the "livelihood of millions of Indians".

The absence of efforts to take the states into confidence on such a drastic move with far reaching consequences is detrimental to our democracy...I am afraid it amounts to an intrusion into the rights of the states in our federal structure," read the letter by Vijayan.

The letter further said: "It would prove to be a challenge in upholding our plurality. It would be against the principles of secularism and federalism enshirned in our constitution."

The notification mandates that cattle can be traded by only those who have valid documents, the CM pointed out that only a miniscule number of people have 'documentation to prove they are engaged in agriculture'.

"It would be extremely difficult for the vast majority of our farmers to legally procure draught animals used for agriculture and other domestic purposes," read Vijayan's letter.

The new rules also envisage the constitution of district Animal Market monitoring Committees, the CM feared if it would "take upon themselves the role of Gau Rakshak Samitis".

The CM also raised concerns over the lack of adequate nutrition for the poor once the ban comes into effect. The leather industry would suffer too, read the letter from Vijayan.

