Intrusion Into the Rights of States: Vijayan Writes to Modi Over Cattle Slaughter Ban
File photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took up the cudgels against the Gazette notification imposing restrictions on cattle trade in the country and wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the "serious impact" it will have on the "livelihood of millions of Indians".
The letter further said: "It would prove to be a challenge in upholding our plurality. It would be against the principles of secularism and federalism enshirned in our constitution."
"It would be extremely difficult for the vast majority of our farmers to legally procure draught animals used for agriculture and other domestic purposes," read Vijayan's letter.
The CM also raised concerns over the lack of adequate nutrition for the poor once the ban comes into effect. The leather industry would suffer too, read the letter from Vijayan.
