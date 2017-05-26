Is 'Ambedkar Touch' in Kaala Poster a Political Outreach by Rajinikanth?

Chennai: Tamil actor-producer Dhanush kicked up an internet frenzy early on Thursday when he unleashed his next venture — Kaala Karikaalan.

His father-in-law Rajinikanth sat on a jeep, sporting black shades, wearing black veshti and shirt, with a wicked smile on his face.

While the poster may or may not make your day mundane or exciting, the 67-year-old’s seat of power in the poster has grabbed eyeballs.

The jeep Rajinikanth sits on has, mysteriously, an eye catching number plate: MH 01 BR 1956.

The year 1956 was the year when architect of Indian constitution BR Ambedkar converted to Buddhism.

The superstar’s release in 2016, Kabali, too stood out for many reasons. One of them being his character, which was loosely based on an Ambedkarite doubling as a gangster. The dynamics of power as shown in the movie were metaphorically hinting at a successful fight back to Dalit oppression.

With the current scenario in India simmering with Dalit activism, does Kaala Karikaalan shed light onto yet another show of the superstar’s support for minorities and the oppressed?

Asked if it was a subtle reference to Ambedkar, the Tamil superstar’s personal assistant, Ranjith, said it was all up for anyone’s interpretation.

“All his films have dealt with some social message or the other. His character is that of a warrior fighting a cause,” he added. The movie will be shot in Chennai and Mumbai, shooting for which begins on May 28.

With Rajini’s open announcement of his deliberation on entering politics and the BJP wooing him, during times of a new wave of Dalit uprising, does the subtle reference to Dalit icon BR Ambedkar mean much more than what is visible to the naked eye? One will never know.