Is Election Commission of India a Paper Tiger?

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday attacked Election Commission saying the poll regulator has failed to curb the distribution of money in the election to seek votes.

The war of words between Arvind Kejriwal and EC heated up after the latter censured AAP chief for his statement saying 'Take money from others but vote for us' during a poll speech in Goa.

However, Kejriwal is not the only one to have taken potshots at EC. Here is a list of other politicians who walked the thin line and tested the Election Commission.

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Charge:

Jan 8, 2017: At a goa poll rally, he had asked voters to take money if offered by the Congress & the BJP, “but vote only for AAP”.

EC’s action:

Jan 21: Censured Kejriwal saying ECI was "anguished" & he should “conduct (himself) in an exemplary manner.”

Sakshi Maharaj, BJP MP

Charge:

Jan 7, 2017: Speaking at a religious meeting in Meerut, he allegedly blamed Muslims for population problem.

EC’s action:

Jan 12, 2017: Censured by ECI for violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC) saying he should be “more circumspect in his public utterance.”

Azam Khan, Senior SP leader

Charge:

April 2, 2014: In a poll rally, he said it was the Muslim soldiers who won the Kargil war.

EC’s action

April 11, 2016: ECI “condemns the impugned statements” made by khan while banning him from doing public meeting.

Amit shah, BJP President

Charge:

April 4, 2014: In an election meeting, Shah reportedly asked voters to take ‘revenge’ against those behind Muzaffarnagar riots.

EC’s action:

April 11, 2016: ECI issued order banning Shah’s public rallies while asking authorities to initiate legal proceeding against him.

Beni Prasad Verma, Senior SP leader

Charge:

April 20, 2014: Verma had alleged that the then Gujarat CM and now Indian PM Narendra Modi committed murder at the age of 18 and ran away from home.

EC’s action:

May 1, 2014: Censured verma for making highly insulting statements against Narendra Modi & warned that next violation will result in him being banned from campaigning.