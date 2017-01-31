Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked the Election Commission to impose conditions on political parties at the time of their registration that they would not indulge in defacement of properties as per the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act and laws governing skysigns and advertisements.

The high court also asked the EC to consider issuing proper guidelines to compel the registered political parties against putting up illegal hoardings and posters not only during elections, but all throughout.

The order was delivered by a division bench headed by Justice Abhay Oka which heard a bunch of petitions filed by Suswaraj Foundation, Janhit Manch and others challenging illegal hoardings, banners and posters put up on roads, streets and public places by political parties and various other organisations.

“It was high time that the Election Commission stepped in to ensure that political parties and its workers remained within bounds in so far as illegal hoardings, banners and posters are concerned,” said the court.

The bench further directed that a copy of its judgement be forwarded to the ECI as well as State Election Commission for considering these issues and taking necessary action.

The court made it clear that the entire machinery set up under the interim directions, including the Grievance Redress Mechanism, will continue to function.

The bench recorded its appreciation for the court commissioners appointed to check illegal posters, banners and hoardings in Maharashtra.

“We make it clear that though they will not continue as Commissioners, they can continue to render services by taking tours of different areas and filing complaints about the illegal sky-signs and advertisements.”

The PILs filed by Suswaraj Foundation and Janhit Manch’s Bhagwanji Riyani alleged that political workers, NGOs and private organisations put up illegal hoardings, banners and posters in complete violation of civic rules all over the state, defacing private and public properties and spaces.

The HC had, on November 26 last year, asked the municipal bodies across Maharashtra to take up a special drive against illegal hoardings, posters and banners.

On September 16, 2016, the court again ordered a month- long drive against illegal hoardings and posters.