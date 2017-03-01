It's Coconut Water, Not Juice: PM Narendra Modi Mocks Rahul Gandhi

Maharajganj (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, attributing to him remarks like “coconut juice” and “potato factory”.

"There is a Congress leader, and I want to pray for his long life... he recently went to Manipur to address an election rally. There he told farmers that he would extract juice from coconuts and send it to London. In fact, a coconut possesses water (and not juice) and it is grown in Kerala," he said addressing a rally in Maharajganj.

"It is like setting up a potato factory," Modi said referring to Rahul Gandhi's earlier remarks that he wants to set up potato factories in Uttar Pradesh.

"Such a talented and far-sighted leader he is," Modi said, and asked Rahul as to what he exactly he wanted to do for UP.

PTI had quoted Rahul Gandhi as saying at a poll rally in Manipur on Tuesday: "I would also want when someone drinks coconut juice in London and sees Made in Manipur written on it."

But this report by Hindustan Times said Rahul didn’t mention anything about coconuts in his speech.

“Here (in Manipur) you grow nimbu (lemon), narangi (oranges), pineapple… I hope that a day comes when someone in London drinks pineapple juice, and sees ‘Made in Manipur’ on the box,” HT quoted Rahul as saying at an election rally in Hafta Kangjeibung in Imphal East district.

According to PTI, Rahul Gandhi had earlier told farmers in Uttar Pradesh that, "You all are demanding a potato factory in your area, but you should understand I am an opposition leader, I can put pressure on the government, but cannot take the decision. I cannot open a potato factory for farmers".

(With PTI inputs)