It's Jaya's Proxy vs Sasikala's Proxy. Friday May Bring Curtains Down on TN Thriller

Chennai/Bengaluru: As VK Sasikala settled in at the Parappana Agrahara central jail in Bengaluru day after her conviction in a corruption case, her loyalist Edappadi Palaniswami called on the Governor for the second time in as many days. His challenger to the post of the CM, O Panneerselvam, followed soon after.

While the former is hoping that Governor Vidyasagar Rao will invite him to form the government, Panneerselvam, who is the caretaker CM, wants a floor test in the Assembly.

Sources told CNN-News18 that the Governor, who has been conspicuous by his silence so far, may call for a floor test on Friday. It was not immediately clear whether the floor test would be a composite one, as advised by Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi.

Palaniswami, who was elected the AIADMK’s legislature party leader following Sasikala’s conviction, has claimed the support of 125 MLAs.

Panneerselvam, or OPS as he is known in political circles, says many of these legislators have been “held captive” at a luxury resort near Chennai. Sasikala’s conviction, however, hasn’t helped strengthen the numbers in his team. No AIADMK parliamentarian or MLA has crossed over to his side since Tuesday morning.

The police on Tuesday had tried to enter the Golden Bay resort in Kuvathur near Chennai, but the MLAs reportedly refused to leave the premises, despite being offered security. Some of them threatened to go on indefinite hunger strike if evicted.

Sasikala and her sister-in-law Ilavarsi, meanwhile, surrendered before a court in Bengaluru and were lodged at the Parappana Agrahara central jail to serve the remainder of their four-year jail term in a 20-year-old disproportionate case filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy. The Supreme Court had on Tuesday set aside the Karnataka High Court’s order and restored a trial court verdict convicting them.

As qaidi (prisoner) number 9235, Sasikala will not be given any VIP treatment, sources said. She, however, will be allowed the use of a TV set, mattress and table fan. Sources added that she would spend her time in prison making candles and incense sticks for Rs 50 a day.