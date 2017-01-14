Jallikattu Cannot be Held This Year due to 'situation': Pon Radhakrishnan

Chennai: After giving repeated assurances that jallikattu would be conducted in Tamil Nadu this year, Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan on Friday night said there was a "situation" that the bull taming sport cannot be held this Pongal and sought an "open apology" from the Tamil people.

He also said he would not celebrate Pongal, the harvest festival, on Saturday, and offered to give away his one month's salary and allowances of Rs 1.5 lakh towards farmers' welfare.

Making the statement in the wake of growing chorus in the state for a central ordinance for conducting jallikattu, the Minister told reporters here that he had been very confident that the sport would be held this year and was "repeatedly" saying the same to the people of Tamil Nadu.

"Unfortunately, since the Supreme Court verdict has not come, there is a situation that jallikattu cannot be held. I want to openly apologise with the Tamil community," he said.

However, Radhakrishnan said he would continue to strive to ensure that the banned sport could be held in the state and expressed confidence that he would achieve this.

Since he could not fulfil his promise on jallikattu, he will not celebrate Pongal, the Minister said.

Further, he said farmers' situation was "bad" this year due to drought and expressed concern over it. That also was a reason for skipping Pongal festivities, he added.

To help the farmers, Radhakrishnan said he will donate his one month's salary and allowance of Rs 1.5 lakh.