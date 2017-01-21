Jallikattu Live: Efforts on to Fulfill Cultural Aspirations of Tamils, Says PM

Event Highlights
The pro-jallikattu protests continued for the fifth day across Tamil Nadu on Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said all efforts are being made to fulfill the cultural aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu.
On Friday, Centre gave its approval to Jallikattu ordinance proposed by the Tamil Nadu government but DMK leader MK Stalin sat on a hunger strike today seeking a permanent solution.
Stay tuned for more live update:
#Jallikattu supporters stage protest in Delhi's Tamil Sangam area pic.twitter.com/l4PlCxrz7s— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
Tamil Nadu: #Jallikattu supporters bring out their pet dog during a protest in Chennai pic.twitter.com/F5jdpznRgg— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
#jallikattu supporters stop a train in Tamil Nadu's Madurai pic.twitter.com/ArpvluUEEk— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
Protest in support of #jallikattu and against PETA in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/ZB7pwqRWJ9— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
Tamil Nadu: Two trains cancelled, 5 short terminated and 1 diverted due to protests in the state in support of #jallikattu— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
Chennai: DMK leaders including M. K. Stalin and Kanimozhi start one day hunger protest in support of #jallikattu pic.twitter.com/ru9MRjfPSZ— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
