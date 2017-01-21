LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Jallikattu Live: Efforts on to Fulfill Cultural Aspirations of Tamils, Says PM

News18.com | January 21, 2017, 11:19 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

The pro-jallikattu protests continued for the fifth day across Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said all efforts are being made to fulfill the cultural aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu.

On Friday, Centre gave its approval to Jallikattu ordinance proposed by the Tamil Nadu government but DMK leader MK Stalin sat on a hunger strike today seeking a permanent solution.

Stay tuned for more live update:

Jan 21, 2017 1:03 pm (IST)

Protesters at Marina Beach refuses to leave, seek permanent solution to Jallikattu ban: (Info CNN-News18's Zaka Jacob)


Jan 21, 2017 12:57 pm (IST)



Jan 21, 2017 12:49 pm (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 12:49 pm (IST)

PMK leader and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss to meet President in afternoon over Jallikattu. (Info CNN-News18's Pallavi Ghosh)


Jan 21, 2017 12:03 pm (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 10:42 am (IST)
Jallikattu Protests: DMK Working President MK Stalin Sits on Hunger Strike
Jan 21, 2017 10:42 am (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 10:25 am (IST)
Pro-Jallikattu Protesters Continue Stir Across Tamil Nadu
Jan 21, 2017 10:25 am (IST)



Jan 21, 2017 10:24 am (IST)

Two trains cancelled, 5 short terminated and 1 diverted due to protests in Tamil Nadu in support of Jallikattu.


Jan 21, 2017 10:23 am (IST)
All Efforts to Fulfill Cultural Aspirations of Tamil People: PM Modi
Jan 21, 2017 9:32 am (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 8:44 am (IST)

DMK leader MK Stalin sits on a hunger strike protest from 8am to 5pm at Valluvarkottam today seeking a permanent solution for Jalikattu. Stalin is accompanied by party leaders including Kanimozhi, Elangovan and others.


Jan 21, 2017 8:05 am (IST)
A Look at How Social Media Powered Jallikattu Protests
Jan 21, 2017 8:04 am (IST)
Jallikattu Ordinance by TN Gets Centre Nod, to be Sent to President Tomorrow

Photogallery
    © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.