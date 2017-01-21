Jallikattu Live: Governor Okays Ordinance, TN to Hold Bull-taming Sport Tomorrow

Event Highlights
Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao has okayed an Ordinance that lifts the ban on Jallikattu, the ruling AIADMK said, adding that the bull-taming sport will be inaugurated by Chief Minister O Panneerselvam in Madurai at 10am tomorrow.
However, protesters gathered at Chennai’s Marina Beach and other parts of the state for the fifth straight day refused to abandon post, demanding a permanent solution.
The bill to replace the Ordinance will be tabled in the Assembly on January 23 when the session begins, the party tweeted.
Stay tuned for the LIVE action:
I thank PM for this;after a long gap the people of TN will be celebrating #Jallikattu. Congratulate everyone: Union Min. Pon Radhakrishnan pic.twitter.com/UaX9n9111h— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
Since ordinance will last for 6mnths,in coming assembly session will formulate new law so #Jallikattu takes place without hindrance:TN CM— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
TN govt has successfully put an ordinance to lift the #Jallikattu ban: Tamil Nadu CM pic.twitter.com/PzToJLFRRj— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
People continue to flock to Chennai's Marina Beach in support of the bull taming sport #Jallikattu. pic.twitter.com/laWtDIXiCb— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
The Vaadivasal will be opened and the bulls which have been locked up will come, so that the jallikattu warriors can embrace them - CM.— AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) January 21, 2017
The Bill to replace today's Ordinance will be tabled in the State Assembly on January 23 when the first Assembly session begins.— AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) January 21, 2017
Tamil Nadu State Ministers will inaugurate Jallikattu in their respective districts tomorrow.— AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) January 21, 2017
Honourable CM Thiru O. Panneerselvam inaugurates Jallikattu at Alanganallur at 10 a.m., tomorrow.— AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) January 21, 2017
After tweeting of TN Guv giving his concurrence for emergency ordinance to hold Jallikattu, AIADMK's official twitter handle deletes tweet pic.twitter.com/WACiERZ1vO— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
People in Bengaluru take to the streets to show support for #Jallikattu, raise 'We want #Jallikattu' slogans pic.twitter.com/cVsg3yKGYB— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
Rameswaram (TN): Passengers stranded after train services suspended in the wake of massive protest held across the state over #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/PXDB9VwxMk— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
#Jallikattu is an age old sports organised by Tamil people and hence it needs to be organised; banning it won't be acceptable: Local pic.twitter.com/TzX2CDqysq— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
Tamil Nadu: Locals including students protest against PETA in Coimbatore #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/RzwICDrBJt— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
In the last 1 year our MPs came a number of times to seek appointment of PM but couldn't get one, disappointing: AIADMK leader M Thambidurai pic.twitter.com/rPkYrBYjfX— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
We strongly believe by today evening the ordinance on #Jallikattu will come into effect: AIADMK leader M Thambidurai after meeting President pic.twitter.com/srAaq1DisY— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
Governor of Tamil Nadu C. Vidyasagar Rao to reach Chennai at 4.30 PM today #jallikattu— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
AIADMK MPs meet President#
AIADMK MP's reaches Rashtrapathi bhavan to meet President Pranab Mukherjee on Jallikattu Ordinance.— AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) January 21, 2017
#Jallikattu supporters stage protest in Delhi's Tamil Sangam area pic.twitter.com/l4PlCxrz7s— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
Tamil Nadu: #Jallikattu supporters bring out their pet dog during a protest in Chennai pic.twitter.com/F5jdpznRgg— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
#jallikattu supporters stop a train in Tamil Nadu's Madurai pic.twitter.com/ArpvluUEEk— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
Protest in support of #jallikattu and against PETA in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/ZB7pwqRWJ9— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
Tamil Nadu: Two trains cancelled, 5 short terminated and 1 diverted due to protests in the state in support of #jallikattu— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
Chennai: DMK leaders including M. K. Stalin and Kanimozhi start one day hunger protest in support of #jallikattu pic.twitter.com/ru9MRjfPSZ— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
