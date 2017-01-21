Jallikattu Live: Governor Okays Ordinance, TN to Hold Bull-taming Sport Tomorrow

Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao has okayed an Ordinance that lifts the ban on Jallikattu, the ruling AIADMK said, adding that the bull-taming sport will be inaugurated by Chief Minister O Panneerselvam in Madurai at 10am tomorrow.

However, protesters gathered at Chennai’s Marina Beach and other parts of the state for the fifth straight day refused to abandon post, demanding a permanent solution.

The bill to replace the Ordinance will be tabled in the Assembly on January 23 when the session begins, the party tweeted.

