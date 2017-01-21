Jallikattu Live: DMK's Stalin Sits on Hunger Strike for Permanent Solution

Event Highlights
As the Centre gave its approval to Jallikattu ordinance proposed by the Tamil Nadu government, DMK leader MK Stalin sat on a hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm at Valluvarkottam on Saturday seeking a permanent solution for Jalikattu.
But the Supreme Court may well have the final say on the matter as the ordinance can be challenged in the apex court.
Thousands of people gathered at Marina Beach since Tuesday demanding an ordinance on Jallikattu.
Chennai: DMK leaders including M. K. Stalin and Kanimozhi start one day hunger protest in support of #jallikattu pic.twitter.com/ru9MRjfPSZ— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
