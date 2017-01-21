LIVE NOW
Jallikattu Live: DMK's Stalin Sits on Hunger Strike for Permanent Solution

News18.com | January 21, 2017, 9:14 AM IST
Event Highlights

As the Centre gave its approval to Jallikattu ordinance proposed by the Tamil Nadu government, DMK leader MK Stalin sat on a hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm at Valluvarkottam on Saturday seeking a permanent solution for Jalikattu.

But the Supreme Court may well have the final say on the matter as the ordinance can be challenged in the apex court.

Thousands of people gathered at Marina Beach since Tuesday demanding an ordinance on Jallikattu.

Jan 21, 2017 9:32 am (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 8:44 am (IST)

DMK leader MK Stalin sits on a hunger strike protest from 8am to 5pm at Valluvarkottam today seeking a permanent solution for Jalikattu. Stalin is accompanied by party leaders including Kanimozhi, Elangovan and others.


Jan 21, 2017 8:05 am (IST)
A Look at How Social Media Powered Jallikattu Protests
Jan 21, 2017 8:04 am (IST)
Jallikattu Ordinance by TN Gets Centre Nod, to be Sent to President Tomorrow

