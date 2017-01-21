Jallikattu Live: Ordinance Will Come Into Effect Today, Says Thambidurai

Event Highlights
Protesters gathered at Chennai’s Marina Beach and other parts of the state for the fifth straight day have refused to abandon post. Centre’s approval to a Tamil Nadu government Ordinance that lifts the ban on Jallikattu failed to pacify protesters, who demand a permanent solution.
The Ordinance is yet to be approved by the President. A delegation of AIADMK MPs met Pranab Mukherjee and urged him to allow the conduct of the bull-taming sport.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, which has become the focus of protesters’ ire, has said it will take the legal route against the Ordinance.
Though the protest on ground has remained largely apolitical, parties continued the blame game, with the ruling AIADMK saying the DMK failed to act on the issue during its tenure.
Stay tuned for the LIVE action:
Rameswaram (TN): Passengers stranded after train services suspended in the wake of massive protest held across the state over #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/PXDB9VwxMk— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
#Jallikattu is an age old sports organised by Tamil people and hence it needs to be organised; banning it won't be acceptable: Local pic.twitter.com/TzX2CDqysq— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
Tamil Nadu: Locals including students protest against PETA in Coimbatore #Jallikattu pic.twitter.com/RzwICDrBJt— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
In the last 1 year our MPs came a number of times to seek appointment of PM but couldn't get one, disappointing: AIADMK leader M Thambidurai pic.twitter.com/rPkYrBYjfX— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
We strongly believe by today evening the ordinance on #Jallikattu will come into effect: AIADMK leader M Thambidurai after meeting President pic.twitter.com/srAaq1DisY— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
Governor of Tamil Nadu C. Vidyasagar Rao to reach Chennai at 4.30 PM today #jallikattu— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
AIADMK MPs meet President#
AIADMK MP's reaches Rashtrapathi bhavan to meet President Pranab Mukherjee on Jallikattu Ordinance.— AIADMK (@AIADMKOfficial) January 21, 2017
#Jallikattu supporters stage protest in Delhi's Tamil Sangam area pic.twitter.com/l4PlCxrz7s— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
Tamil Nadu: #Jallikattu supporters bring out their pet dog during a protest in Chennai pic.twitter.com/F5jdpznRgg— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
#jallikattu supporters stop a train in Tamil Nadu's Madurai pic.twitter.com/ArpvluUEEk— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
Protest in support of #jallikattu and against PETA in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/ZB7pwqRWJ9— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
Tamil Nadu: Two trains cancelled, 5 short terminated and 1 diverted due to protests in the state in support of #jallikattu— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
Chennai: DMK leaders including M. K. Stalin and Kanimozhi start one day hunger protest in support of #jallikattu pic.twitter.com/ru9MRjfPSZ— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
