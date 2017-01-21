Jallikattu Live: Ordinance Will Come Into Effect Today, Says Thambidurai

Protesters gathered at Chennai’s Marina Beach and other parts of the state for the fifth straight day have refused to abandon post. Centre’s approval to a Tamil Nadu government Ordinance that lifts the ban on Jallikattu failed to pacify protesters, who demand a permanent solution.

The Ordinance is yet to be approved by the President. A delegation of AIADMK MPs met Pranab Mukherjee and urged him to allow the conduct of the bull-taming sport.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, which has become the focus of protesters’ ire, has said it will take the legal route against the Ordinance.

Though the protest on ground has remained largely apolitical, parties continued the blame game, with the ruling AIADMK saying the DMK failed to act on the issue during its tenure.

