Jallikattu Live: Ordinance Will Come Into Effect Today, Says Thambidurai

News18.com | January 21, 2017, 3:02 PM IST
Protesters gathered at Chennai’s Marina Beach and other parts of the state for the fifth straight day have refused to abandon post. Centre’s approval to a Tamil Nadu government Ordinance that lifts the ban on Jallikattu failed to pacify protesters, who demand a permanent solution.

The Ordinance is yet to be approved by the President. A delegation of AIADMK MPs met Pranab Mukherjee and urged him to allow the conduct of the bull-taming sport.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, which has become the focus of protesters’ ire, has said it will take the legal route against the Ordinance.

Though the protest on ground has remained largely apolitical, parties continued the blame game, with the ruling AIADMK saying the DMK failed to act on the issue during its tenure.

Jan 21, 2017 3:46 pm (IST)
Jallikattu Protests: Tamil Nadu Looking at Legal Options to Ban PETA
We strongly believe Ordinance will come into effect today, says Thambidurai


We’re at this juncture because the DMK during its tenure failed to act on the issue, says Thambidurai


We told President that we need Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu, say AIADMK MPs 


AIADMK MPs meeting with President over


Govt of India is fully aware of the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu. The decision on Jallikattu is with apex court: BJP leader Ram Madhav


AIADMK MPs meet President#



Six trains cancelled, five rescheduled due to protests in Tamil Nadu in support of Jallikattu: Agency


Protesters at Marina Beach refuses to leave, seek permanent solution to Jallikattu ban: (Info CNN-News18's Zaka Jacob)


PMK leader and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss to meet President in afternoon over Jallikattu. (Info CNN-News18's Pallavi Ghosh)


Jallikattu Protests: DMK Working President MK Stalin Sits on Hunger Strike
Pro-Jallikattu Protesters Continue Stir Across Tamil Nadu
Two trains cancelled, 5 short terminated and 1 diverted due to protests in Tamil Nadu in support of Jallikattu.


All Efforts to Fulfill Cultural Aspirations of Tamil People: PM Modi
DMK leader MK Stalin sits on a hunger strike protest from 8am to 5pm at Valluvarkottam today seeking a permanent solution for Jalikattu. Stalin is accompanied by party leaders including Kanimozhi, Elangovan and others.


A Look at How Social Media Powered Jallikattu Protests
Jallikattu Ordinance by TN Gets Centre Nod, to be Sent to President Tomorrow

