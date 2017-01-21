LIVE NOW
Jallikattu Live: Panneerselvam to Inaugurate Bull-taming Sport in Madurai Tomorrow

News18.com | January 21, 2017, 7:11 PM IST
Event Highlights

Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao has okayed an Ordinance that lifts the ban on Jallikattu, the ruling AIADMK said, adding that the bull-taming sport will be inaugurated by Chief Minister O Panneerselvam in Madurai at 10am tomorrow.

However, protesters gathered at Chennai’s Marina Beach and other parts of the state for the fifth straight day refused to abandon post, demanding a permanent solution.

The bill to replace the Ordinance will be tabled in the Assembly on January 23 when the session begins, the party tweeted.

Stay tuned for the LIVE action:

Jan 21, 2017 6:05 pm (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 5:53 pm (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 5:52 pm (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 5:52 pm (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 5:36 pm (IST)

Chinamma (VK Sasikala) thanks PM Modi for ensuring conduct of Jallikattu, tweets AIADMK


Jan 21, 2017 5:32 pm (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 5:20 pm (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 5:15 pm (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 5:15 pm (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 5:14 pm (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 4:59 pm (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 4:49 pm (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 4:43 pm (IST)

Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao has given his concurrence for the emergency Ordinance to hold Jallikattu, tweets AIADMK


Jan 21, 2017 4:41 pm (IST)

Jallikattu events have been organised at Alanganallur and Palamedu in Madurai district


Jan 21, 2017 4:36 pm (IST)

Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam will reach Madurai tonight where he will inaugurate a Jallikattu event


Jan 21, 2017 3:46 pm (IST)
Jallikattu Protests: Tamil Nadu Looking at Legal Options to Ban PETA
Jan 21, 2017 3:16 pm (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 3:13 pm (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 3:02 pm (IST)

We strongly believe Ordinance will come into effect today, says Thambidurai


Jan 21, 2017 2:58 pm (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 2:47 pm (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 2:43 pm (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 2:41 pm (IST)

We’re at this juncture because the DMK during its tenure failed to act on the issue, says Thambidurai


Jan 21, 2017 2:17 pm (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 2:15 pm (IST)

We told President that we need Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu, say AIADMK MPs 


Jan 21, 2017 2:09 pm (IST)

AIADMK MPs meeting with President over


Jan 21, 2017 1:52 pm (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 1:36 pm (IST)

Govt of India is fully aware of the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu. The decision on Jallikattu is with apex court: BJP leader Ram Madhav


Jan 21, 2017 1:33 pm (IST)

AIADMK MPs meet President#



Jan 21, 2017 1:12 pm (IST)

Six trains cancelled, five rescheduled due to protests in Tamil Nadu in support of Jallikattu: Agency


Jan 21, 2017 1:03 pm (IST)

Protesters at Marina Beach refuses to leave, seek permanent solution to Jallikattu ban: (Info CNN-News18's Zaka Jacob)


Jan 21, 2017 12:57 pm (IST)



Jan 21, 2017 12:49 pm (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 12:49 pm (IST)

PMK leader and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss to meet President in afternoon over Jallikattu. (Info CNN-News18's Pallavi Ghosh)


Jan 21, 2017 12:03 pm (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 10:42 am (IST)
Jallikattu Protests: DMK Working President MK Stalin Sits on Hunger Strike
Jan 21, 2017 10:42 am (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 10:25 am (IST)
Pro-Jallikattu Protesters Continue Stir Across Tamil Nadu
Jan 21, 2017 10:25 am (IST)



Jan 21, 2017 10:24 am (IST)

Two trains cancelled, 5 short terminated and 1 diverted due to protests in Tamil Nadu in support of Jallikattu.


Jan 21, 2017 10:23 am (IST)
All Efforts to Fulfill Cultural Aspirations of Tamil People: PM Modi
Jan 21, 2017 9:32 am (IST)

Jan 21, 2017 8:44 am (IST)

DMK leader MK Stalin sits on a hunger strike protest from 8am to 5pm at Valluvarkottam today seeking a permanent solution for Jalikattu. Stalin is accompanied by party leaders including Kanimozhi, Elangovan and others.


Jan 21, 2017 8:05 am (IST)
A Look at How Social Media Powered Jallikattu Protests
Jan 21, 2017 8:04 am (IST)
Jallikattu Ordinance by TN Gets Centre Nod, to be Sent to President Tomorrow

