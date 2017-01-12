Jallikattu Row: DMK to Hold State-wide Stir Against Centre on Friday

Chennai: With the Supreme Court rejecting the plea to pass judgement on Jallikattu before Pongal, DMK on Thursday blamed the Centre and State governments for the development and announced a state-wide stir on Thursday.

DMK blamed both governments for "not taking appropriate, timely steps" to ensure the conduct of the event.

Earlier in the day, a bench comprising justices Dipak Misra and R Banumathi told a group of lawyers, who requested for the verdict, that it is unfair to ask the bench to pass an order.

The apex court, however, said that the draft of judgement has been prepared but it was not possible to deliver it before Saturday when Jallikattu is to be organised.

Recalling the assurances of both Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan that efforts would be made to conduct the stalled sport, DMK Working President M K Stalin asked, "What answers are they going to give now? what is going to be their answer to the Tamil Nadu people and the youth,?

He wanted Panneerselvam and Radhakrishnan to answer the people on the present situation, adding his party continued to be firm in its stand supporting Jallikattu.

Referring to his party's January 3 protest in Madurai urging the State and Central governments to take immediate steps to conduct Jallikattu, he said: "still both the governments did not give importance to this issue."

"As usual, though Chief Minister Panneerselvam wrote a letter to the Centre on the issue, he did not visit Delhi," Stalin said in a press release here adding the Chief Minister did not exert pressure on the issue over the Union government.

"The Central government did not take any step to promulgate an ordinance to facilitate conduct of Jallikattu," he said.

Stalin said tomorrow's protest, to be held in all district headquarters, would condemn the State and Central governments for "not taking appropriate, timely steps" to ensure the conduct of the rural event.