Jallikattu Row: Tamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam Meets PM Modi
Tamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to seek promulgation of an ordinance to allow Jallikattu.
New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek promulgation of an ordinance to allow Jallikattu amid wide protests in his state against the ban on the annual bull taming sport.
Panneerselvam met with Modi at his residence soon after his arrival. The Chief Minister had last night said that all possible legal means would be explored to ensure justice for the state on the issue even as he maintained that it should not be construed that the Centre was "ignoring" the state on the matter.
Meanwhile, a group of youngsters protested outside the Tamil Nadu house here against the ban on Jallikattu.
Actor Vishal is also expected to hold a protest on the issue at Jantar Mantar.
Thousands of students had yesterday protested against the ban in Tamil Nadu.
Faced with mounting anger on the streets, the Chief Minister had decided to meet the Prime Minister.
AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala had also lent her support to the agitation and demanded that the Centre come out with an ordinance allowing the sport.
