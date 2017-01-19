Jallikattu to be Held Soon With Centre's Support: CM Panneerselvam

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu government will soon take steps to enable holding of Jallikattu event with support from the Centre, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday said after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We will take steps with the backing of the Centre. You will soon see (the steps). Wait, good will happen," he told reporters after the meeting in which he urged the Central government to issue an ordinance to enable the sport to be conducted.

Modi told the Chief Minister that he fully understood the sentiments of Tamil Nadu people on the Jallikattu issue.

"I am aware of the feelings of the people," Modi was quoted by the Chief Minister as having told him.

After the Chief Minister pressed for immediate steps for promulgation of an ordinance, the Prime Minister told him that the matter was in the Supreme Court but the Centre would support any steps taken by the state government on this.

Panneerselvam also recalled that AIADMK chief Sasikala has written a letter to the Prime Minister seeking Centre's ordinance to hold the sport.

The Chief Minister said he told the Prime Minister that Jallikattu is an age-old heritage of Tamil Nadu and a sport symbolising bravery and that it should be allowed.