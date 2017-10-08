Jan Raksha Yatra LIVE: BJP chief Amit Shah Says 'Communists Are Politically Violent by Nature'
News18.com | October 8, 2017, 11:46 AM IST
After leaving his party's march against the CPI(M) in Kerala midway, BJP chief Amit Shah is now leading one to the Left party's office in the national capital to protest against the alleged killings of Right-wing activists in the southern state. Earlier this week, Shah had kicked off the Jan Raksha Yatra (people's protection march) from Payyannur in Kerala. According to the party, he skipped the march in Pinarayi — the home town of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan — as he had to attend a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Oct 8, 2017 11:46 am (IST)
Amit Shah addresses a rally in New Delhi:
I want to question all the human rights activists. Where did they go when 12 BJP workers were brutally killed?
If they are against violence, why don't they carry out a candle march for our workers?
BJP will challenge the left, the communists, wherever they are.
I have been monitoring that Raksha Yatra. As many as 10,000 workers walk for 10 km every day.
We will begin a Satyagraha. We will not resort to violence.
I urge you all to join our fight against the brutal regime of the left.
Oct 8, 2017 11:42 am (IST)
BJP workers have embarked upon a Yatra in Kerala. They will be marching from different parts of Kerala to the capital, says Amit Shah.
Shah alleges that at least 120 BJP workers have been killed since the communists came to power in Kerala. He says Pinarayi Vijayan, the Kerala chief minister, should be ashamed of himself because maximum political killings have taken place in his own home district.
Oct 8, 2017 11:35 am (IST)
BJP President Amit Shah is currently addressing a rally in the national capital. Shah praises BJP party workers who are currently on a yatra throughout the country.
Oct 8, 2017 11:32 am (IST)
The party will take out the Jan Raksha Yatra every day from every state capital till October 16.
Shah is also scheduled to lead the march on the concluding day later this month in Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala, especially the volatile Kannur district, has been witnessing a series of political killings and counter-killings of CPI(M) and RSS-BJP activists.
Shah is also scheduled to lead the march on the concluding day later this month in Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala, especially the volatile Kannur district, has been witnessing a series of political killings and counter-killings of CPI(M) and RSS-BJP activists.
The Bhartiya Janata Party is pushing itself beyond the Hindi heartland, seeking a foothold in a region that has historically been dominated by the Left.
Oct 8, 2017 11:27 am (IST)
Amit Shah, after leaving his party's march against the CPI (M) in Kerala midway, has embarked upon another yatra against the left party in New Delhi today.
The BJP president was in the left bastion recently where his rallies, according to reports, received a tepid response. However, the president is expected to go back to Kerala on October 15, the day party'a yatra ends.