Jan Raksha Yatra LIVE: BJP chief Amit Shah Says 'Communists Are Politically Violent by Nature'

Oct 8, 2017 11:46 am (IST)

Amit Shah addresses a rally in New Delhi:

I want to question all the human rights activists. Where did they go when 12 BJP workers were brutally killed?

If they are against violence, why don't they carry out a candle march for our workers?

BJP will challenge the left, the communists, wherever they are.

I have been monitoring that Raksha Yatra. As many as 10,000 workers walk for 10 km every day.

We will begin a Satyagraha. We will not resort to violence.

I urge you all to join our fight against the brutal regime of the left.