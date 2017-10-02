<em> Jan Sampark Padayatra</em>: Naveen Uses Mamata's 'Maa, Mati & Manisha' Slogan

: Taking a cue from West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee's slogan, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday claimed his Biju Janata Dal (BJD) worked for "Maa, Mati and Manisha" (Mother, Motherland, and People)."BJD works for Maa, Mati and Manisha and will continue to do so in future," Patnaik said while launching his party's 'Jan Sampark Padayatra' (Public contact walk) at Mahishakhal in Bhubaneswar.Mamata Banerjee's "Maa Mati Manush" become a popular political slogan in West Bengal during the 2009 general election and 2011 state assembly election.Patnaik said the BJD is dedicated towards protecting the interests of the people of Odisha. The people of Odisha have blessed the BJD and will continue to do so, the chief minister said adding, serving the people and the state was the prime objective of the regional outfit.During the BJD's 17-year rule, Patnaik said Odisha has remarkably succeeded in reducing poverty in the state. "The state tops the list of poverty reduction and our government has reduced poverty in the state by 25 percent," Patnaik said.The BJD president also claimed that his party believes in action and has worked tirelessly for the last 17 years for the development of the state.BJD believes in action and has worked for the last 17 years for the development of the state. Our aim is to make Odisha No.1 state in the country, Patnaik said adding, the BJD will raise the issue of central neglect towards Odisha during its state-level Jan Sampark Padayatra which will conclude on Jay Prakash Narayan's birth anniversary on October 11.Without naming the BJP, Patnaik said: "Some parties are now busy in launching anti-campaign against the state govenrment. The people of Odisha will give them befiting reply as they have rejected them (BJP) in the past also. They are building castles in the air."Several BJD leaders participated at the Jana Sampark Padayatra in different districts of the state on Monday. Party MPs, MLAs, ministers and other leaders highlighted the achievment of the BJD government and alleged negiligence by subsequent central governments.