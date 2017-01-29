Jat Quota Stir: 'Protests Will Continue Till Govt Assures in Written'

Jind (Haryana): The fresh round of agitations over reservation called by a section of Jats on Sunday will continue until the Haryana government gives a written assurance, said Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti chief Jai Singh Fauji.

Fauji held a meeting with the community leaders in Narvana and decided to go ahead with a fresh round of quota agitation for which the state has been put on maximum alert.

"We will continue the agitation till the time the government does not give us an assurance in written about the reservation agreement," he told reporters after the meeting.

On a question about khaps not supporting the agitation, Fauji said that people who are making these comments are the ones who have been expelled from the khaps and people like these are no significance.

He said during the agitation in February, last year the state government set an SIT and booked them in cases when they did not even pluck a branch from a tree.

Meanwhile, Haryana has been put on maximum alert and as a precautionary measure, section 144 has been imposed in sensitive districts, including Rohtak, Sonipat, Jhajjar, and at other places in the state.

Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Ram Niwas said, "We are fully geared up to deal with the situation. Although the leaders of various agitating organisations have promised to hold dharnas in a peaceful manner, yet the administration is fully geared up to maintain law and order."

The Haryana government has sent a requisition for 55 companies (about 5,500 personnel) of Central paramilitary forces and has also issued call out notice to depute 7,000 Home Guards in the state.

Rapid Action Force personnel have been deputed at Munak canal, which was damaged by the protesters during last year's agitation for reservation.

All Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police have been directed to ensure that highways and railway tracks are not obstructed and properties are not damaged, they said.

In 2016, 30 deaths and widespread destruction of property were reported during a similar stir in Haryana.

(With PTI inputs)