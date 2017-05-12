Jay Panda Sacked From Post of Biju Janata Dal Spokesperson

New Delhi: The Biju Janta Dal on Friday removed Jay Panda from the post of party spokesperson.

Panda has been rumoured to be getting close to the BJP, rumours which he has been denying.

This comes post a Twitter spat between two senior MPs from BJD -Tathagat Satapathy and Jay Panda.

Satapathy, without taking names, alleged that someone from his party was planning to cross over to the BJP. In fact, Satapathy accused the BJP of trying to engineer a Tamil Nadu kind of split in Odisha as well.

Things got murkier when Jay Panda jumped into the fray and attacked Satapathy.

In a newspaper column, Panda wrote about what he called a ‘brewing crisis’ within the BJD.

Panda said that the criticism was in line with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's philosophy for the party, self-examination for improvement.

BJP has already become the primary opposition in Odisha after the local body polls in February, where it emerged as a close second after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal.

The importance of Odisha in BJP’s strategy for 2019 can be gauged from the fact that the party has started calling it the ‘epicentre of eastern India politics’.

The BJP is aggressively cashing in on anti-incumbency in the state where Naveen Patnaik has been in power since 2000. Congress, the only other opposition, is yet to come out of the woods.