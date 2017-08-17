Jayalalithaa's Death to be Probed, Poes Garden Home to be Made Memorial

Tamil Nadu chief minister EK Palaniswami said on Thursday that a judicial probe will be conducted into the death of former CM J Jayalalithaa, who had died in a Chennai hospital on December 5.Addressing a press conference at the secretariat, the CM said that the probe committee will be headed by a retired High Court judge. He refused to divulge the name of the judge, and said it would be disclosed later.Palaniswami also said that Jayalalithaa's Veda Nilayam bungalow in Poes Garden will be converted into a government memorial and will be throw open to the public soon.The judicial probe as well as the memorial were conditions laid down by Jaya loyalist and former CM O Paneerselvam for a merger between the two warring factions of the AIADMK. By clearing these two demands, EPS has thrown the ball into OPS’s court. The only OPS camp demand now left is the expulsion of VK Sasikala’s family from the party.The two rival factions have been trying to accelerate their plans to reunite over the past few days. Last week, the two leaders came together to attend the oath taking ceremony of Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. The EPS camp had also passed a resolution rejecting the appointment of TTV Dinakaran as the ruling party’s general secretary.