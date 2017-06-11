Jaya's Niece Deepa Denied Entry at Poes Garden, Alleges Her Brother Set Her up

Chennai: Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar was embroiled in drama at the late chief minister's Poes Garden residence on Sunday as she was denied entry to the house and alleged she was manhandled by supporters of the Sasikala faction of AIADMK.

Deepa, who reached her aunt's house at 10 am to pay homage, said the entire episode was orchestrated by her estranged brother, Deepak, in collusion with the AIADMK. She also accused her brother of plotting Jayalalithaa's death with Sasikala.

The drama at Poes Garden continued for nearly three hours as Deepa got into heated arguments with AIADMK members and her brother, who had reached the house before her. She was accompanied by her husband and a few supporters.

Deepa said she was allowed to go up till the porch, where a photo of Jayalalithaa has been kept. She garlanded the photo, but when she proceeded to enter the house, she was blocked by security guards and AIADMK members. Deepa further claimed that when she protested, she was attacked. This continued for three hours after which, she left with her husband and supporters.

Speaking to CNN News 18, Deepa said that she only went there because she had received several calls from her brother Deepak since 5 am on Sunday. “His emotional drama made me go to our aunt’s house to pay homage. We haven’t spoken for 12 years now but this time he broke down and spoke in an emotional tone so I believed him. This was my mistake.”

“I took my colleague Raja and husband to Poes Garden. That is when I knew what his plan was. He thought I’ll go alone but thankfully I was accompanied by two more people. He was used by Sasikala faction to threaten me. I have been receiving threats, but my brother plotting against me is shocking," she said.

Deepa said that she has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him of the situation and is waiting for an appointment from the PMO.

However, her brother Deepak rubbished the allegations and called Sunday's visit a ‘publicity stunt’. “I invited my sister to Poes Garden. I picked up my sister from a nearby fruit shop at RK Salai. I don’t know why my sister attacked me. She wanted publicity. Why will I invite her to Poes and attack her there. Her statements make no sense,” he said.

On allegations of a plot against Jayalalithaa, he said: “Her statements are false and baseless." He says he wanted to go to Poes Garden not just to pay homage but also because it is his house. He further said he goes to his late aunt’s house regularly.

AIADMK members also denied the allegations levelled by Deepa. "She wanted to enter the house to which we said we don't have the authority to allow. We only pointed to her that the house was locked and asked her to leave the premises," said a party member.