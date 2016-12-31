JD-U Asks PM Modi to Implement Earlier Promises
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi/TV Grab
New Delhi: The JD-U on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the poor implementation of announced schemes in the past and urged him to implement them properly.
"PM must implement the points he has promised earlier and as well as today (Saturday). Execution has been a poor and we stress yet again it to be improved," Janata Dal-United said in a statement soon after the Prime Minister addressed the nation on the New Year's Wve.
It was Prime Minister's second address after November 8 when he had announced demonetisation of the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.
ALSO READ: After Demonetisation Pain, PM Modi Showers Goodies
