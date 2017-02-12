JD(U) Backs SP-Congress Alliance, May Help Woo Minority Vote Bank

Lucknow: In a symbolic move, the Janata Dal (United) on Sunday declared support for the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance for the ongoing seven-phase elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The declaration of support comes a day after senior JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar criticised Modi government’s demonetisation move and accused the BJP of indulging in "diversionary tactics" by changing the narrative.

The support is symbolic at best as the JD(U) does not have a stake in the state and is not contesting on any seat. It, however, may help the alliance woo the minority vote bank in the remaining phases, especially the second phase of polling on February 15.

The districts that will vote in this phase include Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareily, Bijnor and Saharanpur, where demographically minority population is above 30 percent on several seats. Other districts going to polls in this phase are Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit and Kheri.

The Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance has fielded 25 Muslim candidates in Phase 2, while the BSP has 26 Muslim candidates.