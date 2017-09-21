JD(U) Invites Disgruntled Bihar Congress MLAs to Jump Ship
JD(U) chief spokesman Sanjay Singh claimed that Congress MLAs were worried about their political future after the Mahagathbandhan was ousted from power in Bihar.
Picture for representation. (Getty Images)
Patna: The ruling Janata Dal (United) on Thursday tried to fish in troubled waters by openly inviting Congress MLAs to join their party.
JD(U) chief spokesman Sanjay Singh claimed that Congress MLAs were worried about their political future after the Mahagathbandhan was ousted from power in the state.
"I can understand they are feeling restless. The JD(U) is ready to welcome those who are willing to change ranks and join our party," Singh said.
Referring to internal troubles within the Congress, Singh claimed most Congress leaders were not in favour of continuing an alliance with the 'tainted' Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav.
Reacting angrily, Lalu Prasad shot back saying JD(U) had lost credibility and he did not care about what they claim. "I directly talk to Sonia ji and Rahul ji. Whatever murmuring is going on about the state Congress has no basis. I am in touch with the party high command,” he said.
Reacting to the invitation, Congress spokesman VK Thakur said, “JD(U) are the regional party in the picture. I invite them to join the Congress. Nitish Kumar must refrain from interfering in our internal affairs."
