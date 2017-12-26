JD(U) Leader Uday Narayan Chaudhary Revolts Against Nitish, Says Lalu Has Been Framed

Senior Janata Dal (United) leader and former speaker of Bihar assembly, Uday Narayan Chaudhary, has revolted against his own party and accused the Nitish Kumar-led state government and the Centre of framing Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family for political reasons.Speaking to News18, Chaudhary said he was ready to face action as there was no essence of democratic values left in the party organization. He said he would now openly raise his voice against what he called were the anti-people policies of Nitish government in the state and Narendra Modi government at the Centre.“Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) framed DMK leaders in 2G scam, Congress leader Ashok Chavan in Adarsh society scam and many others who did not toe their line. But what happened? Ultimately it emerged that there was no scam. What has Laluji done? This so called fodder scam is of 900 crore and Lalu was in no way involved directly with the activities of animal husbandry department. He is a voice of downtrodden and fought against social injustice and this is the reason why he is facing such tough times,” Chaudhary said.The RJD supremo was convicted by a CBI court on Saturday in the second of the five fodder scam cases against him. The quantum of punishment will be decided on January 3.When asked how Nitish Kumar was involved in the cases, he said, “Everybody knows what a state government can do. See the other cases recently lodged against the Lalu family. He is being framed by both state and central government.”Off late, Chaudhary has been raising issues of reservation and injustice with Dalits for which his party had warned of strict action.However, he dared the party leadership to take action and vowed to continue raising his voice.“I am prepared for that. Nobody can snatch my right to speak for the people. Nitish government did not allow reservation in promotion, did nothing to stop atrocities against Dalits and announced reservation in outsourced jobs which won’t help marginalized sections. So, I am prepared for the inevitable. I know they will take action against me. But that will not deter me.”